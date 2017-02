Evansville Thunderbolts players goalie Tanner Milliron and forward McKay join JoJo Gentry to discuss the latest on and off the ice.

Coming off a big win in front of more than 4,600 this weekend, the team is winning about one-third of its games so far this season. In Saturday’s win over Peoria, Milliron made 30 saves on 31 shots.

McKay is in Evansville after he was recently traded from Pensacola.



JoJo Gentry is a native of Anderson, Indiana, JoJo says "It's an honor to do what I love in my home state! Indiana is a great place to live and work, where people are surrounded by Hoosier hospitality and community engagement."



