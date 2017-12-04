44Sports at Assembly Hall: Nunge Posts Solid Showing

The 44Sports crew was live at Assembly Hall Monday for the Indiana men’s basketball game against the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Former Castle standout Jack Nunge started the game for Iowa and scored 12 points in 26 minutes.

Sports Director JoJo Gentry caught up with Nunge after the game and will have more from the former Knight Tuesday on 44Sports at 6, 9 and 10.

44Sports was also on-hand for the ceremony recognizing the 1991-92 Hoosier men’s basketball team that reached the Final Four.

They were led by All-American Calbert Cheaney, who also graduated from Harrison High School.

