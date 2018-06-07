44News Visits The Classic Iron Show

Old iron collectors from all over the mid-west are heading to southern Indiana to show off their antiques at the Classic Iron Show.

The Classic Iron Show will be at the Vanderburgh 4-H Center in Evansville June 8th-10th.

Antique collectors will be able to show off their collections and attendees will get to see antique vehicles/ equipment such as Model A Fords and rock crushers.

44News reporter Katelyn Parrett got a sneak peak of what to expect this weekend at The Classic Iron Show.

For more information on the event, visit their website here: siamclassiciron.com/classicironshow

























