44News Thriving Pets – How To Prevent Pet Obesity

October 12th, 2017 44News This Morning, Evansville, Indiana

44News anchor Lauren Leslie spoke with Dr. Laura Wagner for our Thriving Pets segment. Dr. Wagner with the McCutchanville Animal Hospital talked about pet obesity and what steps can be taken to prevent it.

More than half of American cats and dogs are believed to be either overweight or obese, and Wednesday, October 11th was National Pet Obesity Awareness Day.

There are two websites with some great information about pet obesity: Pet Obesity Prevention and AVMA.

