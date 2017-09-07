Home Illinois 44News Teams Up With Red Cross For Hurricane Relief September 7th, 2017 Britney Taylor Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky

The American Red Cross in Evansville is teaming up with a number of area franchises, along with the media to help raise money for the victims of Hurricane Harvey. At a number of locations, you will be able to donate to relief efforts.

The Red Cross is also raising money, which they say is a far better way to contribute to emergency relief efforts than donating goods. If you are interested in volunteering to help the relief efforts, they say they can train new volunteers in Evansville. It takes about a week to be fully ready for deployment.

If you would like to call and donate money to relief efforts, call 812-471-7200 between 5 a.m. and 7 p.m.

People can also drop off cash and check donations at the following locations:

– Red Cross office, corner of Lloyd Exp and Stockwell Rd (5:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.)

– All Donut Bank locations (5 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

– All Old National Bank banking centers (9 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

– Holiday Inn Express at 220 Kirkwood Dr 47715

– Hampton Inn at 5701 Hwy 41 N 47711

– Country Inn & Suites at 301 Circle Front Dr 47715

– Home2 Suites Hotel at 7901 E Walnut St 47715

Checks can also be mailed to the American Red Cross at 29 South Stockwell Road in Evansville.

You can also visit any media website then click on the Tri-State Cares logo to make an online donation. The following media outlets are participating in relief efforts:

– 106.1 KISS FM

– 99.5 WKDQ

– My 105.3 WJLT

– 103GBF

– 92.5 WBKR

– Hot 96 FM

– 104.1 WIKY

– Eyewitness News WTVW/WEHT

– 14 News

– 44 News

– Courier Press

