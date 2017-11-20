Home Indiana Evansville 44News Teams Up with Red Cross for Give Thanks, Give Life Blood Drive November 20th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

‘Tis the season to give back, which is why 44News is teaming up with the American Red Cross for the 10th annual Give Thanks, Give Life Blood Drive. It’s a one day collection that runs all day, and donors will get some delicious treats.

This simple, potentially lifesaving act can give patients in need another holiday season with their family and friends.

If you want to head to the blood drive, it will be going on from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Red Cross reps say their goal is 142 pints of blood. They are in need of all blood types, especially O+ O- A- and B-.

44News reporter Veronica DeKett is at the Red Cross Headquarters tallying up the pints.

For more information, visit American Red Cross.





Comments

comments