Home Indiana Evansville 44News Teams Up With Evansville Thunderbolts for Ticket Promotion October 18th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

44News is teaming up with the Evansville Thunderbolts to offer fans the opportunity to see Saturday’s opening game for just $5.00.

To buy one of these $5.00 tickets, visit Evansville Thunderbolts and enter “44” as the promotion code.

The promotion runs from 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. October 19th.

44News is the official TV partner of the Evansville Thunderbolts.

Comments

comments