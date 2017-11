Our 44News team wins an IBA Award in Indianapolis. Melissa Schroeder and Photographer Blake Feldmeier won the Spectrum Award at the Indiana Broadcasters’ Association for Best General News Story.

Their story was called “Fallen Through The Cracks” and it was about overcrowded foster care in Indiana.

A big congratulations to both of them.

For the full story, visit Foster Families in Indiana in High Demand – Fallen Through The Cracks.

