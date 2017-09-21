Home Kentucky 44NEWS Takes To The Skies Before The Owensboro Air Show September 21st, 2017 Jeff Goldberg Kentucky, Owensboro

The Aeroshell Acrobatics Team has been around for over 30 years now. Mark Henley joined just over 20 years ago and countless air shows later he is a seasoned professional. He was 44NEWS’ pilot as we took to the Owensboro skies before the Owensboro Air Show.

For 6 years the Owensboro Air Show has thrilled folks along the Ohio River with a “world class air show.” Air show officials expect upwards of 40,000 people to line up to see the show.

44NEWS got a quick glimpse of what’s to come. The Aeroshell team is well regarded among the community as one of the top warbird formation teams. The pattern was tight on Thursday as the T-6 planes rolled and looped through the sky.

