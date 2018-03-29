44News | Evansville, IN

44News Spring Break Stars

March 29th, 2018

All this week, the 44News This Morning team will be joined by Spring Break Stars. This is a way for kids in the tri-state to get a close look at the behind-the-scenes of a newsroom and how things function. These students are learning what goes into a news cast, reading off the prompter and joining in on the conversation with the morning anchors and meteorologist.

Today, 44News was joined by Sean from the Tri-state area. He helped do weather segments and participated in The List along with telling viewers about themselves.

