44News Sponsors Evansville Day at Busch Stadium

Evansville Day at Busch Stadium is still going strong after seven years and the 2018 edition has 44News as a sponsor.

Dan Egierski with ESPN 97.7 Evansville hosted his show live from Fester’s Sports Bar and Grill in Mt. Vernon to kick off ticket sales Thursday.

Tickets for the Cardinals vs. Giants game Sept. 23. are $30 each and include a free hot dog and a drink.

Fester’s is one of many bars selling tickets for the event, including several on Franklin Street.

Of the proceeds, nearly 50 percent go to local charities.

The Dream Center and Honor Flight will receive $12 of each $30 purchase.

