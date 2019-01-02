44News Special Report: Mike Braun Preparing for Senate

Indiana Republican Senator-Elect Mike Braun is set to take the oath of office Thursday after beating Democratic Senator Joe Donnelly in the 2018 election.

This move helped Republicans maintain control of the Senate even gaining GOP support in November. That kicks off around noon eastern time with a reenactment following shortly after.

The 2018 Senate race in Indiana was a contentious battle between Donnelly and Braun and one of the most closely watched races around the nation as the balance of power shifted on Capitol Hill.

As Democrats take control of the House, Republicans are maintaining control of the Senate even gaining support during the 2018 election with Republican wins including candidates like Braun.

With all eyes on Capitol Hill, this week newly-elected lawmakers like Braun will be getting right to work right way in hopes of reopening the government.

