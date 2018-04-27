44News Snags Several Indiana SPJ Awards

Friday night The Indiana Professional Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists recognized the top journalists in the Hoosier state. 44News was awarded honors in several categories.

Those include 2nd place for Best Continuous Coverage for our work on the Aleah Beckerle case. 44News was also awarded 2nd place for Best Coverage of Government and Politics for our story on the “Play For Kate” Bill that now requires children wear helmets when riding ATVs.

Also, 44Sports Reporter Nick Ruffolo won second place for Best Sports Report for his story on Evyn Hendrickson. Hendrickson was pitching for Union County High School softball last season when she was hit in the face by a line drive.

Her experience influenced a statewide mandate requiring all softball players wear face masks.

Below are the winning stories:

Warrick County Mother Pushes For ATV Helmet Law

Remains of Aleah Beckerle Found at Vacant Evansville Home

Union County’s Evyn Hendrickson Influences New KHSAA Mandate for Face Protection

A Look Back: The Aleah Beckerle Case

