44News Reviews Biggest Crimes of 2017

As 2017 near its end 44News is taking a look back at stories that made headlines. News anchor Chris Cerenelli reflects on criminal activity in the Tri-State over the past year.

Arguably the biggest Tri-State crime story of 2017 was the discovery of the remains of 19-year-old Aleah Beckerle March 29th. Her body was found in an abandoned home on South Bedford Avenue in Evansville.

Two days later, Terrence Roach was arrested and charged with her rape and death. That Bedford Avenue home was since been torn down. Roach is currently in jail awaiting trial.

In January, a shocking attack on a Vanderburgh County family allegedly at the hands of Clint Loehrlein. He’s accused of killing his wife Sherry Loehrlein and shooting and stabbing his twin daughters at their Darmstadt home.

Loehrlein is due to go to trial in February.

In April, a USI nursing student is found shot to death. Isaiah Hagan is accused of killing Halee Rathgeber on April 24th. Her body was found near Alcoa Soccer Complex.

Prosecutors are seeking life without parole in the case. Hagan is scheduled to go to trial next month.

In November, the man accused in the crash that killed three generations of a Newburgh family learned his sentence. Mason Hartke pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated in connection with the crash along I-69 in November 2016.

Sophie, Ruth and David Rinehart were all killed. Hartke was reportedly on his way back to Jasper after a night of partying at Indiana University.

He was sentenced to 15 years and will have to go through a rehabilitation program.

February saw criminal charges filed against Evansville City Councilman Jonathan Weaver. He was facing a misdemeanor charge for allegedly violating a protective order from his ex-wife.

Those charges were later dropped. Another high profile public official faced charges in September.

Union County Judge-Executive Jody Jenkins was indicted on charges of scheming to defraud the citizens of Union County of their right to honest services.

The federal indictment claims that in 2014, Jenkins took $20,000 in kickbacks in exchange for the purchase of heavy equipment and other items.

Jenkins pleaded not guilty. His trial is tentatively set for May 2018.

That’s a look at the biggest crime stories for 2017.



Comments

comments