44News Reporter Veronica DeKett Learns What It Takes To Be A Thunderbolt October 16th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

Hockey fans get ready…the Evansville Thunderbolts are lacing up their skates for their second season of action. The Thunderbolts open their home schedule Saturday night at the Ford Center.

44News reporter Veronica DeKett takes us inside with a look at this year’s team, and she’s learning what it takes to be a Thunderbolt.

The Thunderbolts game will begin October 21st at 7:15 p.m.

For more information about the upcoming season, visit Evansville Thunderbolts.





