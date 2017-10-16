44News | Evansville, IN

44News Reporter Veronica DeKett Learns What It Takes To Be A Thunderbolt

44News Reporter Veronica DeKett Learns What It Takes To Be A Thunderbolt

October 16th, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

Facebook Twitter

Hockey fans get ready…the Evansville Thunderbolts are lacing up their skates for their second season of action. The Thunderbolts open their home schedule Saturday night at the Ford Center.

44News reporter Veronica DeKett takes us inside with a look at this year’s team, and she’s learning what it takes to be a Thunderbolt.

The Thunderbolts game will begin October 21st at 7:15 p.m.

For more information about the upcoming season, visit Evansville Thunderbolts.


Britney Taylor

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.