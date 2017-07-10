Home Indiana Evansville 44News Reporter Veronica DeKett Learns about LifeFlight at St. Vincent July 10th, 2017 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana Pinterest

Every Monday morning we send our reporter out into the world to learn how to do someone else’s job. 44News reporter Veronica DeKett was at St. Vincent Evansville, learning the in’s and out’s of LifeFlight. She learned how to prepare for an emergency, such as collecting blood in case someone needs blood, a drug bag (for sedation or for pain), and bringing along a pharmacy bag. All these bags are necessary in an emergency situation.

While in the helicopter, 44News reporter Veronica DeKett learned what preparations take place in the helicopter before arriving at the scene of a crash or an emergency.

