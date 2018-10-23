Home Indiana Evansville 44News Prepares for Flu Season with Vaccine Shots October 23rd, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville

Flu season is upon us, and it’s important to get a flu shot to keep you and those around you safe.

The CDC recommends everyone over six months old get the vaccine.

LPM Traci Holder with Dr. Arnold’s office joined us in the studio to administer the vaccine, and our very own Entertainment Insider Gretchin Irons was the recipient of the quick and helpful shot.

For anyone looking to get a flu shot, Dr. Arnold’s is located at 445 Cross Pointe Boulevard in Evansville.

