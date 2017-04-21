44News Picks Up Several Indiana SPJ Awards

Friday night was a good night for us here at 44News.

Our team picked up several awards from the Indiana Society of Professional Journalists in Indianapolis.

Amanda Decker and Buckley Tunison took first place for Best Feature Story – beating out the other two Evansville stations.

Heather Good, Chris Cerenelli and Chief Photographer Doug Garrett also took first place for Best Election Coverage Category: Outside Indianapolis for their “Focus on the Candidates” series.

And Heather along with photojournalist Jake Embrey took third place for Best Coverage of Children’s Issues.

A big congrats to all of them!

Chris Cerenelli 44News Evening Anchor. Chris joined WEVV from WTVF in Nashville, Tennessee. Before Nashville, Chris graduated from Belmont University in Nashville with a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Journalism. More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments