44News This Morning Welcomes Morning Reporter Veronica DeKett
The 44News This Morning crew welcomes our newest morning reporter Veronica DeKett. Veronica comes to Evansville from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where she worked on the assignment desk at FOX29. She is a Philadelphia native; born and raised.
Veronica joined the anchors on 44News This Morning to tell our viewers a little bit about herself. She went to an all girls Catholic School, but she transferred to Creative and Performing Arts High School of Philadelphia as a vocal major.
She has been to Disney World more than 10 times, and Disney Land twice. At 16, Veronica met Beyonce. And when she was a little girl she had pet hissing cockroaches.