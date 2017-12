44News morning anchor Lauren Leslie talks with Houston attorney Bruse Loyd about hiring home contractors. Loyd offers tips to homeowners looking to hire companies or an individual for work.

Loyd says first — make sure your contractor is licensed, bonded and insured. Second, Loyd says to have all the proper permits in place. Loyd’s last piece of advice is to make sure to get a contract in writing.

Lauren Leslie



