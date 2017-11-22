44News | Evansville, IN

44News Learning Curve: Product Art v. Process Art

November 22nd, 2017 Evansville, Indiana

St. Vincent Center for Children and Families joined 44News in studio to discuss a different kind of studio. Director of Children’s Services, Alissa Mwenelupembe and studio art teacher Le’Ann Sloan talked about the child-care center. 44News anchor Lauren Leslie learned the difference between product art and process art.

St. Vincent Center for Children and Families is located at 730 W Delaware Street in Evansville. For more information on the organization click here.

