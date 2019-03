Seeing a need to help make Evansville a better place to live, volunteers join with Keep Evansville Beautiful once a month to pick up trash around parks.

44news — along with Keep Evansville Beautiful organization — is teaming up to do our part to make Evansville a cleaner place to live.

With the help of the 44news family and some great volunteers, we made our way to a local park to help make a difference.

“Every time I took my dog for a walk I saw a need and just me, myself as a citizen, I would always take gloves and bags and I would just pick up,” said organizer Jona Meslas. “That’s when I started getting involved.”

Keep Evansville Beautiful supplies everything that is needed from gloves and bags, to vests and even sticks to help pick up the litter.

“The response is always positive,” said Meslas. “We get anywhere from 50 to 100 people every month.”

Employees at 44News were on hand to help out. One volunteer says she decided to show up after hearing about the event on television.

“I see this advertised on 44News, which is why we’re here,” said volunteer Rose Prokop. “I come from Wyoming where there’s hardly any trash and this drives me nuts so I am here [and] happy to help out.”

Volunteers say they see a difference in helping improve the quality of life in Evansville.

“This is a passion for me,” said Meslas. “I am so bothered by litter and this is a therapy.

“We’re improving our community and we get everyone involved, therefore everyone is vested and when they get out there, the kids especially, they start picking up and placing litter where it properly belongs.”

There is no shortage of opportunities to help. Keep Evansville Beautiful organizes on the first Saturday of each month to collect litter.

“Trash is just everywhere and if we don’t take care of our planet, my grandkids are not going to be able to enjoy it down the road so that’s very important to me,” said Prokop.

If you miss out on the monthly gatherings, Keep Evansville Beautiful will help you organize in your community.

“We will give them the gloves and the bags and they can get their own little groups together and they can pick up,” said Meslas.

Prokop adds she will return next month to help.

“Clean is so much better,” said Prokop. “It’s … it breeds healthy. So for me, that’s what it is. It breeds a healthy environment, having clean stuff. Garbage is just nasty looking.”

Keep Evansville Beautiful

Comments

comments