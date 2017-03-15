44News Introduces New Sports Anchor/Reporter, Nick Ruffolo

Nick comes to 44News as the Weekend Sports Anchor/Reporter from the Indianapolis Colts, where he worked in video production after graduating from Eastern Illinois University with a degree in journalism.

Nick and JoJo discuss their March Madness picks. Both have Villanova in the national championship game. While Nick has Villanova to win its second straight national title, JoJo pencils in her Alma mater, Butler, to beat Nova for the third time this season. Join the 44News sports team on March Madness by playing King’s Bracket Bonanza!

