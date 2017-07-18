Home Indiana 44News Hits the Road to Visit the Warrick County Fair July 18th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

44News is taking our 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. newscasts to the Warrick County Fair in Boonville. Anchors Amanda Decker, Chris Cerenelli, Sports Director JoJo, and Meteorologist Chad Evans will be out at the fairgrounds broadcasting and talking with local residents.

44News reporter Veronica DeKett spoke with several vendors and even the Queen of the Fair about what the fair offers and what to expect if you attend the fair this week.

The Warrick County Fair will run through Saturday, July 22nd.

For more information, visit Warrick County 4H Fair.

Comments

comments