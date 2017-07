Home Kentucky 44News Hits the Road to Visit the Hopkins County Fair July 25th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky Pinterest

Fair season is in full swing in the Tri-state, and 44News is getting in on the action. 44News will broadcast our 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. newcasts live in Madisonville at the Hopkins County Fair.

You can find food, fun, rides, talent shows, and so much more at the Hopkins County Fair. The fair will run through Saturday, July 29th.

For more information, visit Hopkins County Fair.

Comments

comments