44News Goes Up With The Golden Knights June 30th, 2018 Warren Korff Evansville

ShrinersFest continues in downtown Evansville.

The air show is one of the cornerstones of the event. The Army Golden Knights parachute team is one of the main attractions of the air show.

The Golden Knights have been around for 59 years. Team members say they have had hundreds of jumps together, and some of the members on the team have had more than 2,000 jumps. 44News reporter Lexi Burkhart got to fly with the Golden Knights during their Saturday show.

ShrinersFest continues Sunday. The air show is at 2:00.



Warren Korff

