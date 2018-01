News and sales team members at 44News took some time to enjoy the snowfall Monday.

Several schools are canceled this week due to the wintry weather conditions. And several high school games have been rescheduled, postponed, or canceled. Most college basketball games are on schedule.



JoJo Gentry JoJo Gentry is a native of Anderson, Indiana, JoJo says “It’s an honor to do what I love in my home state! Indiana is a great place to live and work, where people are surrounded by Hoosier hospitality and community engagement.” More Posts Follow Me:



Comments

comments