44News Community Care – YMCA

December 5th, 2017 44News This Morning, Evansville, Indiana

Sally Kroeger and Dana Sone from the YMCA of Southwestern Indiana join 44News This Morning to talk about the Y’s Diabetes Prevention Program.

November just wrapped up Diabetes Awareness Month, but this is something we need to be thinking about year round because the statistics are staggering.

About 86 million people in the U.S. are living with pre-Diabetes and the YMCA offers classes that encourage lifestyle changes.

The YMCA Diabetes Prevention Program is for any adult over 18 with a BMI of 25 or higher, at risk or diagnosed with Diabetes, and previous Gestational Diabetes diagnosis.

You can visit their website for more information at YMCA of Southwestern Indiana.

Additional information can be found at CDC Pre-Diabetes.

To enroll in the program you can call the YMCA at 812-423-YMCA.

