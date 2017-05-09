44News Awards Teacher of the Year

44News surprises our Teacher of Year. After reading submissions and counting the votes, we visited Henderson County High School to announce the top honor.

Henderson County High School Art Teacher Brian Ettensohn is our 44News Teacher of the Year, impacting students and making a difference in the classroom.

“He is truly a teacher who has passion, not just for his subject, but moreover passion for his kids,” said school Principal Chad Thompson.

Students and educators at Henderson County High School said Mr. Ettensohn is more than worthy of the honor.

“It’s very simple,” said Principal Thompson. “He loves young people. And he loves to see them succeed.”

Those learning from Ettensohn said he is more than a teacher, but a mentor and a friend. And those who work alongside him in the Fine Arts Department said he goes above and beyond.

“I want them to appreciate the world that we live in and the things we make,” said Ettensohn. “So it goes beyond the process of making. But it’s an appreciation for what’s made by others.”

Ettensohn’s passion has pushed through the county’s new School of Fine Arts. In its first year, it allows students to explore a more in-depth study of an arts career path.

With 26 years of teaching under his belt, school administrators say Ettensohn is both an amazing educator and person. He is constantly reaching out to successful artsy alum to help current students, and he is always looking ahead to make sure all students succeed no matter what.

Ettensohn received a plaque and a $200 gift card from Tools 4 Teaching.

