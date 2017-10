Central sophomores Tor’Jon and Tre’jon Evans are our 44News Athletes of the Month for September 2017 presented by ProRehab.

The Evans duo has been a big force on offense this season. Tor’Jon’s 1,372 rushing yards ranks in the “Top 25” across the nation. In addition, Tre’Jon has recorded 12 solo tackles through seven weeks of action.

Central will face Mater Dei this Friday. Kick off at the Bears Den is set for 7 p.m.



