44News Athlete of the Year: Michael Lindauer

Our 44News Athlete of the Year for the 2017-2018 season is Memorial football senior quarterback Michael Lindauer.

The award recognizes the three-sport athletes’ accomplishments during his junior season.

One of the biggest feats came during the football season, when Lindauer helped lead the Tigers to their first state title.

His third year with the Tigers proved fruitful overall after throwing for 2,911 yards and 32 touchdowns against only six interceptions.

Since then, Lindauer has celebrated with his teammates and put in the work in the offseason to make sure 2018 is a good year for both him and Memorial football.

Lindauer has been a starting quarterback for Memorial since he was a freshman in 2015.

That year, he stepped up after the team’s original starter was out for the season with an injury and remained a starter for the Tigers since.

Lindauer is also a key contributor for Memorial’s basketball and baseball teams.

