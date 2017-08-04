44News | Evansville, IN

44News Athlete of the Year: Kaylee Tow

44News Athlete of the Year: Kaylee Tow

August 4th, 2017 Kentucky, Sports

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Madisonville-North Hopkins graduate and incoming Alabama freshman Kaylee Tow is our 44News Athlete of the Year!

She was also our 44News Athlete of the Month for June 2017.

Tow launched the Maroons to a state title this past spring. She was also the 2nd Region Player of the Year and played for Team USA this summer. Tow holds the top three spots in the state of Kentucky for most runs in a season with her numbers in 2017 eclipsing her old record by 14 runs.

Sports reporter Nick Ruffolo surprises Tow with the award in Madisonville.

JoJo Gentry

JoJo Gentry is a native of Anderson, Indiana, JoJo says “It’s an honor to do what I love in my home state! Indiana is a great place to live and work, where people are surrounded by Hoosier hospitality and community engagement.”

More Posts

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.