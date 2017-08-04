44News Athlete of the Year: Kaylee Tow

Madisonville-North Hopkins graduate and incoming Alabama freshman Kaylee Tow is our 44News Athlete of the Year!

She was also our 44News Athlete of the Month for June 2017.

Tow launched the Maroons to a state title this past spring. She was also the 2nd Region Player of the Year and played for Team USA this summer. Tow holds the top three spots in the state of Kentucky for most runs in a season with her numbers in 2017 eclipsing her old record by 14 runs.

Sports reporter Nick Ruffolo surprises Tow with the award in Madisonville.



