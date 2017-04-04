44News Athlete of the Month Presented by Turoni’s: Mekhi Lairy

Bosse junior Mekhi Lairy is making a big impact even though he’s the smallest guy on the floor, most of the time.

The 5-7 scrappy guard has a 33-inch vertical, which measures five inches more than the NBA average of 28 inches. And his hops are bringing his game to new heights.

“Just because I was short, people didn’t think I could jump,” Lairy said. “I can out-jump most people I know.”

Lairy was named the IBCA District 3 Player of the Week after averaging 37.5 points and 9.5 assists in a pair of games at the Class 3A Washington Regional. Since then, at least a dozen college coaches have expressed interest in Lairy.

“My phone is blowing up with interest,” Burkhart said. “We’ve had (interest) anywhere from Georgia Tech and West Virginia to Stony Brook, to some Division Two Schools.”

“And Loyola, Milwaukee, USC Upstate, Ball State’s still in contact, and IPFW,” Lairy added.

Burkhart says several college basketball programs are eager to see how Lairy shapes up playing this off-season.



Even though Lairy’s senior season begins months down the road, he’s hoping to reach new heights now in Indianapolis with a new amateur athletic union squad. These AAU teams are dedicated to the promotion and development of players, like Lairy, to get noticed by college coaches and recruiters.

But, Bosse is keeping an eye out for Lairy’s best interest.

“If certain people that are involved in the AAU scenario don’t have your best interest at heart, but claim to have your best interest at heart, that’s the scenario as a high school coach or parent to watch out for,” Burkhart said.

Plus, Lairy will always have someone watching over him. Right now, he can be seen higher than Lairy could physically jump.

“My grandpa died when I was younger,” he said. “I just think about him on the court and that’s what I dedicate my game to.”

Whether he’s aiming high for the sky, or the rim, Lairy has people in his life to tell him that others can’t validate his worthiness.

“Call me when your first child is born and invite me to your wedding. And that makes me know that you understand that we were trying our best for you,” Burkhart said. “And I’ll be at Mekhi’s wedding.”



