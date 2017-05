Home Kentucky 44News Athlete of the Month Presented by Turoni’s: Evyn Hendrickson May 1st, 2017 JoJo Gentry Kentucky, Sports Pinterest

Fear is something most try to avoid. But for Union County pitcher Evyn Hendrickson, fear is a sign that there is a lesson to learn.

The Kentucky Wesleyan Softball commit was hit in the face with a line drive a few weeks ago. Now, the senior is an advocate for players to wear face masks.



