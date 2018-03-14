44News Athlete of the Month Presented by ProRehab: Rilee Epley

The 44News Athlete of the Month presented by ProRehab for the month of February is Harrison senior forward Rilee Epley.

Epley helped lead the Warriors to two winning seasons after he transferred from Evansville Day School.

The academic scholar joined fellow senior Robin Duncan as the team’s leading scorers.

Epley’s success in the classroom helped him become a better player on the floor and Epley told 44Sports he would like the high level of education to continue at the next level.

He has not decided on a college, but wants the school to provide a good science program as well as a good basketball program.

Comments

comments