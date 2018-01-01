44News | Evansville, IN

44News Athlete of the Month Presented by ProRehab: Dru Smith

44News Athlete of the Month Presented by ProRehab: Dru Smith

January 1st, 2018 Evansville, Indiana, Reitz, Sports, UE

Facebook Twitter

The 44News Athlete of the Month Presented by ProRehab for December 2017 is Evansville men’s basketball standout Dru Smith.

Smith made a name for himself at Reitz High School and is transferring his leadership skills and on-court presence to the Purple Aces.

He is the second-leading scorer on the team and recently returned from injury to help UE in its conference schedule.

Evansville returns to action Saturday on the road against Indiana State at 6 p.m.

Nick Ruffolo

Sports Anchor/Reporter for 44News.

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.