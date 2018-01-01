44News Athlete of the Month Presented by ProRehab: Dru Smith

The 44News Athlete of the Month Presented by ProRehab for December 2017 is Evansville men’s basketball standout Dru Smith.

Smith made a name for himself at Reitz High School and is transferring his leadership skills and on-court presence to the Purple Aces.

He is the second-leading scorer on the team and recently returned from injury to help UE in its conference schedule.

Evansville returns to action Saturday on the road against Indiana State at 6 p.m.

