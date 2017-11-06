Home Indiana Evansville 44News Athlete of the Month Presented by ProRehab: Andrew Cross November 6th, 2017 JoJo Gentry Evansville, Indiana, Sports

Memorial senior Andrew Cross is the 44News Athlete of the Month presented by ProRehab for October 2017.

Cross scored both goals in the 2017 IHSAA Boys Soccer state title game at IUPUI last month. Memorial beat Fort Wayne Concordia Lutheran 2-0. But, that feat is nothing new for Cross. He scored both goals in Memorial’s 2016 state title game to help the Tigers beat Chesterton 2-1.

Cross told 44News he is considering six Division I soccer programs, which include University of Evansville, Belmont, St. Louis University, St. John’s University, Dayton and Navy.

Cross aspires to study aviation or business. While flying peaks his interest, Cross has already jump started his business career fixing iPhones.



