44News Athlete of the Month Presented by ProRehab: Abby Wahl February 14th, 2018

The 44News Athlete of the Month Presented by ProRehab is Heritage Hills senior girls basketball standout Abby Wahl.

Wahl owns most of the records one player can hold for the Patriots and will take her talents to Eastern Illinois University in the fall.

She helped turn around Heritage Hills after more than 15 losses her sophomore year.

This past season, the Patriots went 17-4.

