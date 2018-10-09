44News Athlete of the Month: Luke Conner

Boonville football has preached toughness and family ever since head coach Darin Ward joined the program four years ago.

However, not many players have exemplified Ward’s message more than running back Luke Conner.

According to MaxPreps, Conner enters the final week of the regular season with nearly 1,400 yards and 19 touchdowns.

Those numbers are a product of hard work, toughness and a team that has never left Conner’s side.

Conner won our September 44News Athlete of the Month Award Presented by Audubon Chrysler because his impact reaches further than the football field.

