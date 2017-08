Reitz graduate Lilly King is our 44News Athlete of the Month for July 2017!

The Indiana University swimmer won four gold medals and broke two world records at the FINA World Championships in Budapest last month.

The upcoming junior has also won two NCAA titles.

So, what’s left for King to accomplish in her college career? And will she compete in the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles?



