44News Athlete of the Month: Kaylee Tow

Winning a state championship makes it easier to choose an athlete for the 44News Athlete of the Month, but it is far from the determining factor.

Several players win a state championship each year, but not all break records along the way.

Kaylee Tow holds the top three spots for most runs in a season, with her numbers in 2017 eclipsing her old record by 14 runs.

Her 23 homers this past season are three more than the previous record and Tow’s .623 batting average in 2017 was not even a career best.

She now heads to Alabama, where Tow looks for similar success on the diamond.

