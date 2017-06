The 44News Athlete of the Month presented by Turoni’s is a freshman on the west side.

Jennifer Leonhardt finished the season with a 1.67 ERA, nearly 200 strikeouts and several national awards.

She was a finalist for the NFCA DII Freshman of the Year and won the Midwest Region Pitcher of the Year award.

Leonhardt’s command in the circle early on in her career has laid the path for even more success going forward.

