44News Anchors Joins Baskin Robbins Fundraiser Event to Help EVSC

Friday night, the 44News team got a “scoop” of a different kind, helping raise money for the EVSC. 44News Morning Anchors Melissa Schroeder and Shelby Coates along with Meteorologist Jackie Brown took part in Celebrity Scooper Night at the Baskin Robbins on South Green River Road.

It was a fundraiser to benefit “Hangers”, an arm of the EVSC that provides clothing and other necessities for students in need.

“Obviously, this is something so easy that everyone can enjoy. Scoop some ice cream, enjoy some ice cream, and giving back to a good cause. It starts off easy, but then your arm gets kind of tired. Jackie’s lower back. My arm. Melissa is killing it,” says 44News Morning Anchor Shelby Coates.

So far, no word on just how much money this event raised for the Hangers Program.



