44News Anchor Tommy Mason Volunteers For BigWigs Event

It was a big kick-off for the 2018 Susan G. Komen Evansville Tri-State BigWigs event Thursday night featuring our very own 44News Morning Anchor Tommy Mason.

The Komen BigWigs help raise awareness and money in the Evansville community, however, Thursday night’s event gives them a chance to have a lot of fun wearing pink wigs.

Thursday night was also a chance for the volunteers and those BigWigs to come together and find out just how much money they’re raising to help right breast cancer.

“I was very honored. Sheila Silers never disappointed me so I was honored that she asked me to do this. I saw how well it went last year so I was really excited about it. And I get this pink wig out of the deal,” says Mason.

To donate in Tommy’s name visit BigWigs Kick Off Event.

