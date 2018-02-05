Home Indiana Evansville 44News Anchor Melissa Schroeder Named Volunteer of the Year February 5th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

The Boys and Girls Club of Evansville honored its volunteers at its annual appreciation event Monday night. It was an opportunity for the club to recognize people who have gone above and beyond for the sake of kids. Some of the awards include service to youth, a friend of the club and volunteer of the year.

This year, that honor went to 44News morning anchor Melissa Schroeder. “I didn’t even know this was going on. They’re so awesome here and they’re like you should probably come we got a little something special. It’s not something, the reason why I do it but it’s awesome to be recognized in the community,” says Schroeder.

In total, the club inducted six new board members and recognized 11 people for their years of service to the club.



