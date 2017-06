44News anchor Amanda Decker, and 44News Director Buckley Tunison moved to Evansville two years ago. Five and a half years ago they began dating, and in April 2016 they tied the knot down in Mexico.

Now, they’re expanding their family! Amanda and Buckley are expecting their first child, a son, Alexander Buckley Tunison due November 2017.

Chelsea Koerbler Chelsea Koerbler joined WEVV from Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, where she was a Reporter at WRDE-TV. Chelsea graduated from Temple University, Bachelor of the Arts in Journalism. More Posts Follow Me:



