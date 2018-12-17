Home Indiana Evansville 44News Anchor Amanda Decker Shares Stories of Success December 17th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

It’s the season of giving and that was the theme of Monday’s Kentuckiana Women in Leadership Conference. The Toastmasters International group gathered for their annual Christmas party at the YMCA in downtown Evansville.

44News anchor Amanda Decker was the keynote speaker. She shared her story of starting in the news business and how people can give back even if they don’t have much to give.

“What these two situations in my life really, really taught me was, what may seem like a fleeting conversation to you may be absolutely life changing to someone else. I now have learned that giving is way more than money, it’s way more than items or making yourself feel better. Be kind, be encouraging, and because just like with me a decade ago looks can be very deceiving,” says Decker

As part of the event, the women in the group also donated items and handed out Christmas gifts to women and children who are living in the YMCA shelter.

