44News Almanac For The Week Of September 3rd, 2017

Almanac For The Week Of September 3rd, 2017 September 3rd, 2017

The people and events that shaped this week in history.

September 3rd

1895 – The first professional football game was played in Latrobe, PA. The Latrobe YMCA defeated the Jeannette Athletic Club 12-0.

1954 – “The Lone Ranger” was heard on radio for the final time after 2,956 episodes over a period of 21 years.

2013 – Hunters in Mississippi caught a 727-pound alligator.

September 4th

1967 – “Gilligan’s Island” aired for the last time on CBS-TV. It ran for 98 episodes.

1998 – Google was incorporated as a privately held company.

2003 – Keegan Reilly, 22, became the first parapalegic climber to reach the peak of Japan’s Mount Fuji.

September 5th

1836 – Sam Houston was elected as the first president of the Republic of Texas.

1901 – The National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues was formed in Chicago, IL. It was the first organized baseball league.

1960 – Cassius Clay of Louisville, KY, won the gold medal in light heavyweight boxing at the Olympic Games in Rome, Italy. Clay later changed his name to Muhammad Ali.

September 6th

1620 – The Pilgrims left on the Mayflower from Plymouth, England to settle in the New World.

1941 – Jews in German-occupied areas were ordered to wear the Star of David with the word “Jew” inscribed. The order only applied to Jews over the age of 6.

1992 – A 35-year old man died ten weeks after receiving a transplanted baboon liver.

September 7th

1813 – The nickname “Uncle Sam” was first used as a symbolic reference to the United States. The reference appeared in an editorial in the New York’s Troy Post.

1915 – Johnny Gruelle received a patent for his Raggedy Ann doll (U.S. Patent D47789).

1966 – The final episode of the original “The Dick Van Dyke Show” was aired on CBS-TV.

September 8th

1866 – The first recorded birth of sextuplets took place in Chicago, IL. The parents were James and Jennie Bushnell.

1900 – A Category 4 hurricane rips through Galveston, Texas, killing an estimated 6,000 to 8,000 people. A 15-foot storm surge flooded the city, then situated at less than nine feet above sea level, and numerous homes and buildings were destroyed. The hurricane remains the worst weather-related disaster in U.S. history in terms of loss of life.

1986 – The Oprah Winfrey Show is broadcast nationally for the first time. A huge success, her daytime television talk show turns Winfrey into one of the most powerful, wealthy people in show business and, arguably, the most influential woman in America.

September 9th

490 B.C. – The Battle of Marathon took place between the invading Persian Army and the Athenian Army. The marathon race was derived from the events that occurred surrounding this battle.

1776 – The Continental Congress formally declares the name of the new nation to be the “United States” of America. This replaced the term “United Colonies,” which had been in general use.

1971 – Prisoners riot and seize control of the maximum-security Attica Correctional Facility near Buffalo, New York. Later that day, state police retook most of the prison, but 1,281 convicts occupied an exercise field called D Yard, where they held 39 prison guards and employees hostage for four days. After negotiations stalled, state police and prison officers launched a disastrous raid on September 13, in which 10 hostages and 29 inmates were killed in an indiscriminate hail of gunfire. 89 others were seriously injured.

