44News Almanac For The Week Of October 15th, 2017
October 15th, 2017

October 15th

1989 – Wayne Gretzky breaks Gordie Howe’s points record in the NHL.

2007 – Drew Carey debuts as the new host for The Price Is Right. Carey replaced Bob Barker, who retired at the age of 83 after hosting the show for 35 years.

October 16th

1793 – Marie Antoinette is beheaded. In 1792, the French monarchy was abolished, and Louis XVI, of France and Antoinette were condemned for treason.

1854 – Abraham Lincoln speaks out against slavery

On this day in 1854, an obscure lawyer and Congressional hopeful from the state of Illinois named Abraham Lincoln delivers a speech regarding the Kansas-Nebraska Act, which Congress had passed five months earlier. In his speech, the future president denounced the act and outlined his views on slavery, which he called “immoral.”

1996- A stampede of soccer fans kills 84 at World Cup match in Guatemala City and seriously injured more than 100.

October 17th

1968 – Olympic protestors stripped of their medals Olympic gold medalist Tommie Smith and bronze medalist John Carlos are forced to return their awards because they raised their fists in a black-power salute during the medal ceremony. In a press conference the next day, International Olympic Committee President Avery Brundage deplored the athletes’ “outrageous stance” – it repudiated, he said, “the basic principles of the Olympic games.”

October 18th

1767 – Charles Mason and Jeremiah Dixon complete their survey of the boundary between the colonies of Pennsylvania and Maryland as well as areas that would eventually become the states of Delaware and West Virginia. The Penn and Calvert families had hired Mason and Dixon, English surveyors, to settle their dispute over the boundary between their two proprietary colonies, Pennsylvania and Maryland. Later, this would become known as the Mason-Dixon line, separating the northern states and the southern states.

October 19th

1982 – The automaker John Z. DeLorean is arrested and charged with conspiracy to obtain and distribute 55 pounds of cocaine. DeLorean was acquitted of the drug charges in August 1984, but his legal woes were only beginning. He soon went on trial for fraud and over the next two decades was forced to pay millions of dollars to creditors and lawyers.

1985 – First Blockbuster video-rental store opens in Dallas, Texas. At a time when most video stores were small-scale operations featuring a limited selection of titles, Blockbuster opened with some 8,000 tapes displayed on shelves around the store and a computerized check-out process. The first store was a success and Blockbuster expanded rapidly, eventually becoming one of the world’s largest providers of in-home movies and game entertainment.

October 20th

2009 – Officials break ground on the Ford Center. The Ford Center opened on November 5, 2011.

