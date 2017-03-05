44News Almanac For The Week Of March 5th, 2017

March 5th

1770 – “The Boston Massacre” took place when British troops fired on a crowd in Boston killing five people. Two British troops were later convicted of manslaughter.

1860 – Samuel Luther Thompson was born in Danville, Indiana. He became one of the best Baseball hitters in history, later added to the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in 1974.

1956 – The U.S. Supreme Court affirmed the ban on segregation in public schools.

1977 – U.S. President Jimmy Carter appeared on CBS News with Walter Cronkite for the first “Dial-a-President” radio talk show.

1984 – The U.S. Supreme Court ruled that cities had the right to display the Nativity scene as part of their Christmas display.

March 6th

1521 – Ferdinand Magellan discovered Guam.

1820 – The Missouri Compromise was enacted by the U.S. Congress and signed by U.S. President James Monroe.

1836 – The thirteen-day siege of the Alamo by Santa Anna and his army ended. The Mexican army of 3,000 men defeated the 189 Texas volunteers.

1857 – The U.S. Supreme Court’s Dred Scott decision ruled that blacks could not sue in federal court to be citizens.

1967 – U.S. President Lyndon B. Johnson announced his plan to establish a draft lottery.

1981 – Walter Cronkite appeared on his last episode of “CBS Evening News with Walter Cronkite.” He had held that position for 19 years.

1998 – A Connecticut state lottery accountant gunned down three supervisors and the lottery chief before killing himself.

March 7th

0322 BC – Aristotle, the Greek philosopher, died.

1928 – The first Baseball game was played at Butler Fieldhouse, the largest arena in the nation at that time. Now known as Hinkle Fieldhouse.

1933 – The board game Monopoly was invented.

1959 – Melvin C. Garlow became the first pilot to fly over a million miles in jet airplanes.

2009 – NASA’s Kepler Mission, a space photometer for searching for extrasolar planets in the Milky Way galaxy, was launched from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station, Florida.

March 8th

1915 – The Indiana Historical Commission was created to lead the celebration of the State Centennial. It then became the Historical Bureau in 1925.

1945 – Phyllis Mae Daley received a commission in the U.S. Navy Nurse Corps. She later became the first African-American nurse to serve duty in World War II.

1959 – Groucho, Chico and Harpo Marx (the Marx Brothers) made their final TV appearance together.

1961 – Max Conrad circled the globe in a record time of eight days, 18 hours and 49 minutes in the Piper Aztec.

1985 – The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) reported that 407,700 Americans were millionaires. That was more than double the total from just five years before.

March 9th

1454 – Amerigo Vespucci was born in Florence, Italy. Matthias Ringmann, a German mapmaker, named the American continent in his honor.

1793 – Jean Pierre Blanchard made the first balloon flight in North America.

1820 – The U.S. Congress passed the Land Act that paved the way for westward expansion of North America.

1902 – Will Geer was born in Frankfort, Indiana. The Hoosier actor rose to fame on stage and on screen. His most noted role was Grandpa Walton in the 1970’s TV show “The Waltons”.

1959 – Mattel introduced Barbie at the annual Toy Fair in New York.

1986 – U.S. Navy divers found the crew compartment of the space shuttle Challenger along with the remains of the astronauts.

1993 – Rodney King testified at the federal trial of four Los Angeles (California) police officers accused of violating his civil rights.

March 10th

0241 BC – The Roman fleet sank 50 Carthaginian ships in the Battle of Aegusa.

1876 – Alexander Graham Bell made the first successful call with the telephone. He spoke the words “Mr. Watson, come here, I want to see you.”

1893 – New Mexico State University canceled its first graduation ceremony because the only graduate was robbed and killed the night before.

1971 – The U.S. Senate approved an amendment to lower the voting age to 18.

1998 – U.S. troops in the Persian Gulf began receiving the first vaccinations against anthrax.

2008 – Hoosier rock star John Mellencamp of Seymour, Indiana was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

March 11th

1888 – The “Blizzard of ’88” began along the U.S. Atlantic Seaboard shutting down communication and transportation lines. More than 400 people died.(March 11-14)

1901 – U.S. Steel was formed when industrialist J.P. Morgan purchased Carnegie Steep Corp. The event made Andrew Carnegie the world’s richest man.

1930 – Babe Ruth signed a two-year contract with the New York Yankees for the sum of $80,000.

1930 – U.S. President Howard Taft became the first U.S. president to be buried in the National Cemetery in Arlington, VA.

1986 – Popsicle announced its plan to end the traditional twin-stick frozen treat for a one-stick model.

1993 – Janet Reno was unanimously confirmed by the U.S. Senate to become the first female attorney general.

2002 – Two columns of light were pointed skyward from ground zero in New York as a temporary memorial to the victims of the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.

Comments

comments